Shania Twain biopic in the works

A biopic about Shania Twain's life and career is in development.

On Wednesday, editors at Deadline reported that executives at Sony Pictures have tapped Leah McKendrick to direct the project.

She will also write the screenplay, with plot details currently under wraps.

Following the news, McKendrick took to Instagram to express her excitement.

"Long before I was making movies, I was shooting Shania music videos in my bedroom," she wrote. "This wild-hearted force of a woman means so much to me - and the world. It is a surreal dream come true to get to bring her trailblazing, gut-punching, awe-inspiring story to the screen (and ride horses and eat pasta in the process!) I am honored. I am humbled. I am READY. Let's go, girls."

In response, Twain simply posted a heart emoji.

Most recently, McKendrick wrote and directed Voicemails for Isabelle, a romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson. The feature is set to begin streaming via Netflix on 19 June.

At present, Twain is promoting her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain.

The You're Still The One hitmaker will drop the record on 24 July.

She will also open for Harry Styles during his 12-night residency at London's Wembley Stadium between 12 June and 4 July.

Twain, 60, released her memoir, From This Moment On, in 2011, and was the subject of the Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, in 2022.