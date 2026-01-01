Quentin Tarantino believes Hollywood is a 'flavourless sausage factory'

Quentin Tarantino has called Hollywood a "flavourless sausage factory."

The director has criticised contemporary Hollywood, calling it boring and predictable.

"Since the pandemic...it seems almost impossible for a new movie to come out that I don't pick to death," he wrote in an op-ed for Sight and Sound magazine.

"Flaws, implausibilities, audience pandering, miscast performers or just plain stupid s**t usually torpedoes every new movie coming out of the flavourless sausage factory that used to call itself Hollywood."

He added that in the past few years, "nothing that really held me in its grip and swept me away to the magical land of enjoyment that I used to visit regularly and was the reason I loved movies above all other art forms. These days I'd rather read a book."

He wrote that while the "1980s were pretty bad too", he could "forgive" 80s films because he "loved going to the movies." He continued that "these days, however, the entire concept of what is a movie is more inclined to inspire contempt in me than generosity."

The Pulp Fiction director admitted he had enjoyed current Netflix movie The Rip, and also gave credit to Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and also liked the Kevin Costner-directed Horizon: An American Saga Chapters 1 and 2.

He went on to say that he had seen "nothing that really held me in its grip and swept me away to the magical land of enjoyment that I used to visit regularly and was the reason I loved movies above all other art forms. These days I'd rather read a book."

He told how he is currently working on a "swashbuckling" play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which is due to open in London's West End in 2027.