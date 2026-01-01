Anna Faris hints at sequel to beloved comedy

Anna Faris has teased there is "interest" in a House Bunny sequel.

The 49-year-old actress played Playboy Bunny Shelley Darlingson, who is kicked out of the infamous Playboy Mansion and becomes the house mother for a struggling sorority in the 2008 comedy and she is excited at the thought of reprising the role once again.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I would love to talk to you about House Bunny stuff.

“And it turns out, there’s interest. I never thought that dream would ever be realised either, and it’s too soon to say anything, but it turns out that movie is beloved, and that character too.”

The House Bunny was directed by Fred Wolf and also starred the likes of Emma Stone, Colin Hanks, Kat Dennings, Katharine McPhee, Rumer Willis, and Tyson Ritter, as well as cameos from late Playboy boss Hugh Hefner and his then-girlfriends Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.

Meanwhile, Anne recently spoke of her fears about returning to the Scary Movie franchise as an “ageing actress in an ageing world”.

In an interview with AMC Theatres, Anna said: “I thought if I were to return to Scary Movie, it would be a cameo, I would feel sad, I would definitely feel like an ageing actress in an ageing world.

“But when Marlon called me, and he was like, ‘The gang are back together!’”

Scary Movie co-creator Marlon Wayans joked that he called Anna using the voice of Scream villain Ghostface, prompting Anna to immediately slip into some improv.

Marlon and brother Shawn co-wrote and starred in Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, and the initial response to the trailer for the upcoming sixth instalment has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

Shawn said: “We haven’t heard laughs like that collectively in a long time - especially to a trailer, let alone a movie. I think the world needs to laugh.

“We need to laugh with Gen X, Gen Z and Gen Alpha - we all need to come together and just laugh, because laughter feels good.”

Anna agreed, as she said people still come up to her and tell her about the first time they saw the first Scary Movie film,

She grinned: “People will tell me, like for the last 20+ years, I remember, I was in the theatre, I was with my cousin, I was with my girlfriend… People remember the collective laugh experience.

“When you’re laughing hard, you can’t help but feel great, and remember it.”

As for the storyline of the film, the majority is being kept under wraps. However Marlon insisted that nothing was off limited when it came to the plot.

He said: “Nothing didn’t get put in because we were afraid to put it in.”