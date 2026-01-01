Ruby Stokes and Callum Scott Howells's friendship 'blossomed' making Madfabulous

Ruby Stokes's friendship with Callum Scott Howells "blossomed" throughout the making of their new movie Madfabulous.

In the historical comedy-drama, Howells plays the flamboyant aristocrat Henry Paget, 5th Marquess of Anglesey, who arrives in North Wales in 1890 and blows his fortune on fabulous clothes, expensive jewels, raucous parties and elaborate theatrical productions.

Stokes, who plays Henry's cousin, friend and subsequent wife Lily, shared during an interview with Cover Media that she and Howells started texting each other about the film after she was cast and truly "clicked" while on location in Caernarfon, Wales.

"Callum's brilliant at getting people together and cultivating a really good atmosphere. When we were up in Caernarfon, he went, 'Do you want to go get some chips on the beach?'" she recalled. "We sat on this wall on the beach in Caernarfon and shot the s**t and had a good chat and we clicked and got on really well."

The former Bridgerton star explained that they got "closer and closer" as friends over the course of the production.

"It's so easy to get on with Callum. He's now a good friend," she said of the It's A Sin actor. "He's magnetic and really, really brilliant and just brings everyone into the fold. We got on really well and have a really good friendship, and it only blossomed as time went on."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Lockwood & Co. actress noted that she tried to do some research on the real Lily, but there wasn't much online about the 19th-century figure, except for a couple of paintings and a brief biography.

"(So I) sought out Celyn Jones, the director, and Lisa Baker, the writer, and had extensive chats with them about her and their source material and they sort of pointed me in the right directions and were also obviously on hand anytime I had questions and whatnot," Stokes added.

Madfabulous, also starring Rupert Everett, is releasing in U.K. cinemas from Friday 5 June.