Jordan Peele turned down cameo in Scary Movie

Jordan Peele turned down a chance to appear in the new horror spoof Scary Movie.

Marlon Wayans, the co-writer, producer and star of the comedy franchise, told Peele he was planning to parody his 2017 horror smash Get Out while they were working on the 2025 film HIM.

Wayans also offered Peele, who began in sketch comedy before becoming a director, the opportunity to cameo in the film, but he rejected the idea.

"He was like 'Oh, cool.' I was like, 'You want to be in it?' He said, 'Nah.' I was like, 'Alright, not that cool,'" the White Chicks star told The Hollywood Reporter with a laugh, recalling his conversation with the HIM producer on set.

Wayans noted that he and his brothers - who created the franchise - don't ask filmmakers for permission to parody their projects.

"You don't ask for permission, you just kind of do it and hope they enjoy it - and if not, they'll never cast you in one of their movies, and that's OK," he explained.

However, Peele asked him directly if he was planning to poke fun at one of his horrors - Get Out, Us and Nope - and Wayans confirmed that Get Out would be referenced.

Of his interactions with directors in general, he added, "They know that for us, mockery is the greatest form of flattery. The fact that we can do that and make the world smile with the stuff that they did, I'm grateful that they keep making great art."

The sixth Scary Movie, which marks Wayans' return to the franchise after 25 years, sends up movies including 2022's Scream, The Substance, Weapons, Sinners, and many more.

The movie, once again starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans alongside Anna Faris and Regina Hall, is in cinemas now.