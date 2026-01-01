Richard E. Grant becomes grandfather for the first time

Richard E. Grant has become a grandfather for the first time.

The Withnail and I actor revealed on Instagram on Friday that his daughter, Olivia Grant, had given birth to her first child, a boy.

Grant posted a video featuring two clips - one taken before his grandson's arrival and one taken afterwards.

In the first clip, filmed in his car, he tells his Instagram followers, "Sitting in a car wash, waiting for our daughter to give birth. So extraordinary to become a grandfather... don't feel old enough."

In the follow-up clip, filmed while in bed, the Saltburn star beams with joy and has tears in his eyes as he announces the arrival of his grandchild.

"I'm so grateful for the safe arrival of our grandson. Life truly is miraculous," he marvels, appearing deep in thought. "Wow!"

The video concludes with a montage of photos showing Grant, 69, and his late wife Joan with Olivia, 37, over the years.

He captioned the post, "Trying to distract myself, waiting for the birth of our grandson in a hospital nearby. Then hearing the miraculous news of his safe delivery by the time I got home. Reflecting on the passage of Time from our daughter's birth @oliviagranted to her becoming a Mother herself!! Is there a feeling any more tender than this?"

Olivia, a casting director, shares the newborn with her husband, financier Florian Wirtz. Grant did not reveal the tot's name.

The happy news comes almost five years after the death of Grant's wife, Joan Washington, who passed away in September 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. At the time of her death, they had been married for 38 years.

Reacting to his video, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson commented, "What wonderful, wonderful news! And so hard that Joan is not here to share your joy."