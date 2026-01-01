Anthony Head dies aged 72

British actor Anthony Head has died at the age of 72.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso actor passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, his daughters Emily and Daisy Head announced in a statement on Friday.

Remembering their "extraordinary father", the actresses said, "It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed first-hand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."

They continued, "We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the shows he was in - he loved his job very much and he always considered himself incredibly lucky to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades."

"Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind but we know his legacy will live on in the shows he was a part of and in the audiences that love them," they added. "How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us."

Head, sometimes credited as Anthony Stewart Head, is best known internationally for playing Buffy's mentor Rupert Giles alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

He was also known for playing the Prime Minister in the U.K. sketch show Little Britain, Uther Pendragon in the fantasy series Merlin, and Rupert Mannion, the former owner of AFC Richmond, in the sports comedy series Ted Lasso.

Head also appeared in films including The Iron Lady, The Inbetweeners Movie, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and Repo! The Genetic Opera and TV shows including Doctor Who, Motherland and Bridgerton.

Head had two daughters with his longtime partner Sarah Fisher, who died in December 2025.

Emily and Daisy are both actresses. In addition to The Syndicate, in which they both appeared, Emily famously played Carli in The Inbetweeners, and Daisy starred in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone.

Head is the second member of the core Buffy cast to pass away this year, following Nicholas Brendon in March at the age of 54. Their co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg, died the previous year, aged only 39.