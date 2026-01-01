Oscars success unlocks the industry, says Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans thinks Oscars success "unlocks the industry".

The 53-year-old actor has never managed to lay his hands on an Oscar, but he believes it would change the trajectory of his career.

The Scary Movie star told Variety: "I look at it like a golden key that unlocks the industry and gets you the anointment of the industry.

"It makes life easier when you’re the guy that gets the best scripts with the best directors and the best budgets.

"It’s been elusive for me, so I’ve been blessed to become my own industry. I may never get that statue, but every time I do a project and every time I get to gather a family of creatives to go have a great time for a few months and tell these jokes that will hopefully make people laugh, I have a statue. I have an Oscar. I’ve been blessed to have fun every day of my life."

Marlon previously rejected a role in The Nutty Professor, the 1996 comedy movie starring Eddie Murphy.

Marlon was offered a role that was ultimately filled by fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, and he now looks back on that decision with some regret.

Marlon shared: "I was jealous watching Dave murder that role. But I never look at doors and wish that door reopened. That wasn’t for me. That was for Dave.

"We’ve been on a similar path, but different.

"Back in the day, Dave would call me and be like, ‘Marlon! Let’s write a movie together,’ and I’d be like, ‘Bet! Let’s do it.’ And then Dave would disappear. And then six months later, he’d call me and say, ‘Marlon! Let’s write a movie together.’ And I’d be like, ‘Bet!’ and then he’d disappear again."

Meanwhile, Marlon recently insisted he's "not afraid to go there" with his comedy.

The actor has written the latest film in the Scary Movie franchise alongside his siblings, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Craig Wayans, and Marlon likened his take on contemporary culture to "bare-knuckle boxing".

The Hollywood star - whose new movie touches on several controversies, including #MeToo, the Epstein files, OnlyFans, and ICE raids - told Entertainment Weekly: "We're not punks. We're not afraid — we Wayans are not afraid to go there. But is it worth the goodness of your project to just be offensive?

"This is bare-knuckle boxing alright, but with kid gloves on. For us, it's not about the blood. We're not trying to get blood, we're just trying to hit you in the face and get you one of those Fred Flintstone notches."