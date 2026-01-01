Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg reveals where she stands on AI

Whoopi Goldberg isn't interested in using AI.

The award-winning actress has rebuffed the idea that she should embrace AI, after Demi Moore recently encouraged film studios to work with the technology.

Whoopi, 70 - who previously starred alongside Demi in Ghost, the supernatural romance film directed by Jerry Zucker - said on The View: "I go out and I talk to people, and I do stuff that I understand. I understand when something comes in like a car and a horseless carriage. It's great and it isn't great.

"I don't want anybody telling me that I have to lean in to keep up with her. I need what I need, and I'm going to find the way that I need to get in there. This rush to push? I don't like being pushed the way I feel like I'm being pushed, because people want us to get on top of it."

Whoopi plans to start using AI technology eventually, but she doesn't appreciate being pushed towards it.

The Hollywood star - whose film credits include The Color Purple and Sister Act - said: "You should've pushed me two years ago when you first started really looking at it and realising this was something I needed to do. So, in my own time, I will get to it. It's great for us, and it's not great for us. It's like the internet."

Demi shared her own thoughts about AI at the recent Cannes Film Festival.

The 63-year-old actress thinks Hollywood needs to learn to work with and embrace AI technology - but she also believes that it has some serious limitations, too.

Speaking at a press conference at the festival, Demi explained: "AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path.

"Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know. My inclination would be to say probably not."

Despite this, Demi stressed that there are limits to what AI can achieve in the film business.

The Substance star - who became the world's highest-paid actress in the 90s - reflected: "There are beautiful aspects of being able to utilise it, but the truth is, there really isn’t anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical. It comes from the soul."