Naomi Ackie has established boundaries on set to prevent overstimulation

Naomi Ackie has opened up about setting boundaries while working on her film projects.

The British actress has revealed that as her career has progressed, she has become more confident about setting boundaries.

During a conversation with her Sorry, Baby director Eva Victor for Interview Magazine, Naomi admitted she sometimes found film sets "overstimulating", particularly when multiple people were touching her at once while preparing for scenes.

"They deeply tickle something in my brain where I'm like, there's too many people, there's too much energy," she said. "And my big thing, sensory-wise, is - you know this when you're on a set, you're an actor, and you're getting touched."

The Blink Twice star explained that with time, she gained the confidence to speak up and ask crew members not to touch her simultaneously during filming.

"And there are things that need to be fixed - all things that are really important - but also it's your body and you're a human being and it's not normal," she stated. "I started saying, 'Hey, I get particularly overstimulated and feel like I'm dissociating to a certain level when I'm being touched by four people at the same time. Can we do it so it's one person touching me at a time, so I don't have so many bodies?'"

Naomi noted that becoming more comfortable expressing her needs has transformed her experience on set.

"I genuinely loved the last three jobs I did," she told Eva. "I wanted to be quiet, and I said, 'Can I have a space?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress revealed she is also learning to become more comfortable during periods between projects.

"Right now I'm existing and trying to be comfortable with not doing anything," she shared. "Right after, I'm so wired and I wake up and I feel guilty because I haven't done anything with the day and I'm numbing out on TikTok. And I'm sitting in bed until 10:00 and that's fine. All of these things are fine."