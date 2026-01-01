Madonna to release Confessions II movie

Madonna will release Confessions II – The Film on YouTube on Monday (08.06.26).

The 67-year-old star will celebrate her upcoming new album Confessions II with a special short movie, directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase.

The film will feature guest appearances by Arca, Archie Madekwe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cole Palmer, Debi Mazar, Gwendoline Christie, Honey Dijon, João Pedro, Julia Garner, Kate Moss, Odessa A’zion, Richard E. Grant, Shygirl, and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

According to the Tribeca Film Festival, where the film premiered: “Confessions II is an ambitious visual work exceeding 10 minutes, built around the first six tracks of Madonna’s forthcoming album including I Feel So Free and Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter.

“It unfolds as a single, continuous piece, weaving together interconnected, music-driven sequences into an immersive cinematic experience. A film that gives physicality to the music, Confessions II lives in the tension between control and surrender, between being seen and disappearing into a crowd.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Madonna is in secret talks to celebrate her new album with a UK show.

The Queen of Pop – who will release Confessions II on July 3 – delighted fans in New York this week, when she put on a surprise performance for 50,000 people in Times Square and she hopes to do something similar in the UK soon.

A source told The Sun: “Performing is everything to Madonna and she is going all out to make sure this era is one of her greatest.

“Her last run of shows were all about her legacy, but now she’s reinvigorated to be an innovator.

“She’s currently mulling over a number of live show options for a handful of dates. A full-scale world tour is not in the works.”

Madonna last performed at London's O2 in October 2023 as part of her 81-date Celebration Tour.

Meanwhile, Madonna debuted her brand-new single Love Sensation during her surprise New York gig, before releasing it on streaming platforms hours later.

The performance, in partnership with the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr, also marked the first time Madonna has performed new material from her upcoming album Confessions II.

Alongside Love Sensation, she treated the crowd to I Feel So Free and Bring Your Love, her Sabrina Carpenter duet, plus hits from Confessions on a Dance Floor including Hung Up, Get Together and I Love New York, which sent the crowd wild.

The entire show was streamed globally via Grindr’s first-ever livestream, with fans around the world joining the street-party atmosphere as Times Square became a full-scale rave.