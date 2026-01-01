Euphoria's Chloe Cherry annoyed by questions about adult film past

Chloe Cherry has admitted that she feels annoyed by questions about her past work in the adult film industry.

The actress, best known for playing Faye in HBO's Euphoria, has repeatedly faced questions in interviews about her previous work rather than her acting achievements since she launched her Hollywood career.

Speaking to Glamour, Chloe admitted she finds the focus "annoying".

"The reason that it's so annoying is because when I was in that industry for five years, not a single person tried to interview me," she said. "It wasn't until I got out of the industry and did a trillion things - like shoot Euphoria and be in fashion shows, and do all these other things that are astronomically harder to do - that all they want to do is talk about the adult film industry."

The 28-year-old noted that she believes many questions about her past are designed to generate "clickbait".

"People are just looking for salacious clickbait when they interview me. That's what I just hate about it," she shared. "The only reason I'm getting these interviews is because I'm on a TV show, so why are people asking me about my past? I literally was just an actor in the industry for a couple years."

"It just feels like people are really discrediting my hard work by just bringing everything back to 'Oh, but remember when you were 20, remember when you were 19 you did this?'" she continued. "It's like: 'Yeah, can I start talking about what you were doing when you were 19?'"

Cherry made her mainstream acting debut in the second season of Euphoria in 2022 alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Before landing the role, she worked in the adult entertainment industry in Florida between the ages of 18 and 22.

Thanks to her breakthrough role, Cherry has since appeared in films including Roommates, Find Your Friends and Blood Barn.