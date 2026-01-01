Matt Damon was stunned by Anne Hathaway's 'unending reserve of emotion' on The Odyssey

Matt Damon was "blown away" by Anne Hathaway's "unending reserve of emotion" while filming The Odyssey.

In Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, The Devil Wears Prada star plays Penelope, who spends years fending off suitors as she waits for her husband, Damon's Odysseus, to return home from war.

Reflecting on their shared scenes, Damon told ELLE that he was "blown away" by Hathaway's ability to give a "full performance" in every take, even when the cameras weren't pointing at her.

Recalling a scene where the cameras were focused on the background actors in the distance, he said, "Annie was giving it fully, tears rolling down her face. And I was like, 'Annie, they can't see you. Save yourself.' But she had this unending reserve of emotion, and she wanted to make sure every actor she was working with got that full performance."

The Bourne Identity actor went on to praise the Oscar-winning actress for carrying him during their shared scenes.

"I've always said when the actor you're working with is truly great, they're great enough for both of you, and everything else disappears," he explained. "All you have to do is look at them, and you just get completely transported. It's like in their eyes, they've created an entire world around you, and it's just the two of you, and she just carried me."

The Odyssey marked a reunion for Damon and Nolan, who previously worked together on Interstellar and Oppenheimer, and also a reunion for Hathaway and Nolan, who collaborated on Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises.

The Inception director told the publication that Hathaway's performance has matured since they last worked together 12 years ago.

"There's a maturity to her performances now," Nolan shared. "It's not that something was missing before, it's just it's developed, as moving through life develops us all. Her work has a sense of quiet calm to it that's really remarkable."

The Odyssey, also starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, will be released in cinemas on 17 July.