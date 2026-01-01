Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunite for Happy Hours premiere

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of Happy Hours at the 2026 Tribeca Festival.

The former Dawson's Creek co-stars posed together at the film's premiere on Saturday 6 June at the BMCC Theater in New York City.

Holmes not only stars in the romantic dramedy alongside Jackson, but also wrote and directed the project.

The pair were joined on the red carpet by cast members Constance Wu, Jack Martin, Johnna Dias-Watson, Eden Espinosa, Donald Webber Jr, Chloe Kerwin and John McGinty.

In the film, Holmes plays newly divorced photographer Liz, who finds herself surrounded by happy couples. The she walks past a bookstore advertising a talk with travel writer - and her high school boyfriend - Andrew McCloud, played by Jackson. The former lovers pick up where they left off, rekindling their spark, confiding in one another and working through old wounds. As the fantasy of a life with Andrew becomes a reality, Liz must decide whether she's ready to let herself love again.

The premiere comes days after Holmes reflected on reuniting with Jackson more than two decades after they last worked together on the hit teen drama series.

"We hadn't worked together in 25 years, and we've changed a lot," she told Variety.