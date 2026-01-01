Bill Nighy joins Caine cast

Bill Nighy has joined the cast of John Wick spin-off Caine.

The Love Actually actor has signed up to star in the movie - which follows on from the events of John Wick: Chapter 4 - alongside lead actor Donnie Yen, who is also directing the feature, Mason Thomas and Dacre Montgomery, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

It is not clear who Bill will be playing in Caine, which is currently in production in Budapest and Hong Kong.

Mattson Tomlin, who has penned The Batman Part II?and the adaptation of Keanu Reeves' comic book BRZRKR, has written the script for Caine with Michael McGrale.

It was previously confirmed Rina Sawayama will reprise her John Wick: Chapter 4 role of Shimazu Akira in Caine.

Chad Stahelski, who is producing the project, said in a statement: "Rina is such a bada**. I love what she did with this role in 'Chapter 4' and can’t wait to see her cross paths with Caine once again."

And Donnie is thrilled be reuniting with the singer-turned-actress.

He said: "Most delighted to welcome Rina back into this new exciting journey with us. It will be my pleasure and attempt to elevate her amazing character that left us mesmerised from John Wick: Chapter 4!"

Caine will continue the story arcs following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. And Adam Fogelson, the chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, is thrilled that Rina has agreed to reprise her role.

He explained: "'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduced us to so many compelling, original characters, including Akira.

"We’re beyond thrilled to have Rina coming back to the franchise - Caine and Akira have unfinished business, and this next chapter in their stories will be explosive."

Basil Iwanyk - who also serves as a producer on the film - is excited to work with Rina, too.

The 55-year-old producer said: "Rina will be a tremendous addition to this film, and we’re excited to be returning to Caine’s corner of the 'John Wick' universe as we start production soon."

Rina first found success as a musician, but she relished the challenge of shooting John Wick: Chapter 4.

The actress admitted that making the film was a whirlwind experience.

Speaking about the challenge, Rina previously told Allure: "'John Wick' is a miracle movie to me.

"I’ve been doing auditions and self-tapes in the background of music for years, but I hadn’t landed anything. Then I got a call from Chad Stahelski, the director, and he’d seen my music videos. He asked what I was doing for the next three months. I’d finished the bulk of my writing for the second record and had a gap in my schedule. I was in Berlin three days later. The ink on the contract hadn’t even dried when I began stunt training."