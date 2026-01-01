Luke Evans 'thought he would be terrified' wearing The Rocky Horror Show outfit

Luke Evans "thought he would be terrified" of wearing his revealing outfit in The Rocky Horror Show, but he ended up feeling strong and empowered.

The Beauty and the Beast actor wears a corset, fishnet tights, seven-inch platform-heeled boots, a wig and colourful make-up to play Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist, in the current Broadway production.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans admitted that all of his expected nerves disappeared when he stepped onto the stage for his big reveal.

"I thought I would be terrified. I thought I would be avoiding turning my back to the audience because my butt cheeks are out. I thought I would be self-conscious of the fact I'm wearing a women's corset with a wig," he shared. "None of that was even in my mind when I'm standing behind that door before my big reveal before (the musical number) Sweet Transvestite. I just feel power. I feel confidence. I feel strong."

He quipped, "You don't take on a role like Frank, and expect to be covered up."

To prepare for the show, which opened in April at New York's Studio 54, Evans spent three months walking in heels, gradually increasing their height, so they now feel as comfortable as trainers.

The Welsh star also decided to stop watching the film adaptation, 1975's The Rocky Horror Picture Show, so he could find a new interpretation of Frank-N-Furter and not be overly influenced by "the G.O.A.T.", Tim Curry.

"Some Franks will lean very much into the sexiness and the charismatic side of him, but he's a rebel. He's also very dangerous. He's a risk-taker. He's a train with no brakes, and he keeps going, until he's stopped," he said of his interpretation.

Evans is currently nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical at the 2026 Tony Awards, which take place on Sunday in New York City.