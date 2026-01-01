Hudson Williams had 'no idea' there was a swastika on his face - report

Hudson Williams is reportedly deeply regretful over a pic of him with a swastika drawn on his face.

The photo, which resurfaced on social media over the weekend, appears to have been taken years ago.

It shows the Heated Rivalry star with a group of friends, with drawings all over his shirt. His face is also covered in markings, including a swastika drawn on his forehead, and the word AIDS on his cheek.

Sources close to Williams told TMZ that the pic was taken when the actor was at high school, when he took part in an annual campout tradition.

The outlet reported that Williams "had no idea" what was drawn on his face at the time of the pic, but understands now that it was "completely inexcusable".

Sources added that he "deeply regrets" the pic.

Williams shot to fame playing Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry, a queer hockey romance drama based on Rachel Reid's books.

In March, he and a few of his Heated Rivalry co-stars posted a joint message hitting back at some of the toxic messages from the fandom.

"Don't call yourself a fan if you share racist/homophobic/biphobic/misogynistic/ageist/ableist/parasocial/bigoted comments of any kind. None of us need your hateful 'love,'" the message read.

"We all respect and support and love each other and are on the same side if you can't accept that gtfoh."