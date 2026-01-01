Taylor Lautner and wife Tay share baby's gender reveal

Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner have shared a secret about their first baby.

On Sunday 7 June, the couple revealed their unborn baby's gender in an emotional Instagram Reel.

"Our little secret is now yours," they captioned the joint post.

The video started with the couple sitting on a couch, looking at a laptop. They covered their eyes while they clicked on a prompt to reveal their baby's sex.

After they clicked through several steps, Taylor threw his arms in the air while excitedly whooping, and Tay covered her mouth. Text that read "girl" in pink appeared on the screen.

Taylor hugged his wife as she started to cry. "We did it," he said.

The actor reflected on the news in a post to his Instagram Stories, writing, "My dream has always been to become a girl dad."

The Twilight star met his wife in 2018 when he was taking a break from acting.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out," he later said in an interview.

He proposed in 2021, and they married in 2022 in California.

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together in March.