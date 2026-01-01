Leslie Manville and John Lithgow win top Tony awards

Leslie Manville and John Lithgow have won top gongs at the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

The English actress won for her performance as Jocasta in Oedipus, while Lithgow was honoured for his role in Giant, in which he stars as children's book author Roald Dahl.

"I'm such a lucky actor," Lithgow gushed, "This is my third Tony Award. My first one was 53 years ago at my Broadway debut. Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of just fantastic theatre artists. I've had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments on the stage, but I have to tell you right now, this moment has got to be one of the best."

Broadway's biggest night featured a starry ceremony, hosted for the first time by Pink, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Pink earlier walked the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, daughter Willow Hart, 15, son Jameson Hart, nine, and her mum, Judith Moore, before flying into the show on a high wire dressed as Peter Pan.

Performances on the night celebrating the anniversaries of The Book of Mormon, Chicago and A Chorus Line.

Leslie Odom Jr sang a rendition of Without You from Rent for the In Memoriam segment. Some of those remembered in the segment were Robert Duvall, Sondra Lee, Mary Beth Hurt, Terence Stamp, Diane Keaton, Robert Redford and playwright Tom Stoppard.

Here's a highlight list of 2026 Tony winners.

Best musical: Schmigadoon!

Best play: Liberation

Best revival of a musical: Ragtime

Best revival of a play: Death of a Salesman

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: John Lithgow, Giant

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman