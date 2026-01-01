Spencer Pratt knocked down to third place in LA mayoral race

Spencer Pratt has lost his grip on second place in the primary race for Los Angeles' next mayor.

After the latest round of ballots were counted on the evening of Sunday 7 June, Los Angeles City Council member and democrat Nithya Raman leapfrogged Pratt to sit just behind incumbent Karen Bass.

More votes have yet to be counted.

Before Sunday's count, Raman had been trailing behind The Hills alum by some margin.

Bass, meanwhile, is holding strong with almost 35 per cent of the vote, a result that has already cemented her place in the November runoff.

Finishing in third place would knock Pratt out of November's two-candidate showdown.

Raman told Us Weekly on 30 April, that she condemned Pratt for filming part of his own campaign outside her home.

"Filming outside my home, where I live with my young children, feels unnecessary and reckless," a spokesperson relayed at the time.

Pratt's campaign included an advertisement that saw him visit the homes of both Raman and Bass to provide insight into each candidate's living situations.

Pratt and his wife, reality co-star Heidi Montag, have lived in a trailer with their two children since losing their home in the 2025 Palisades wildfires.

Pratt announced his candidacy a year after the fires.