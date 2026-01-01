Nick Jonas praises Power Ballad director for innate sense of music

Nick Jonas has admitted it was a “pretty simple decision” to sign up to star in Power Ballad - thanks to director John Carney.

The Jonas Brothers singer features alongside Paul Rudd in the film, which tells the story of an American wedding singer living in Ireland, who bonds with a fading pop star in a late-night jam session.

In an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Nick praised the director for having such an intense relationship with music, and including that in the film.

He said: “John is a musician. He started as a musician, and music is so a part of him. It’s in the marrow of his bones… he lives it, he breathes it, and he directs like a musician.

“His relationship with music is not a superficial or light relationship. I think he feels compelled to serve the music in a way.”

Nick added that the fact that the director has “music as a par of him” meant he had no hesitations about signing on the dotted line.

He explained: “I’d been a fan of his forever, and when I heard about this script and they shared a logline, it was a pretty simple decision.

“When I read the whole script, I felt really connected to this character, not only for some of the similarities to my own journey, the bigger idea that my character is just trying to find himself after having success in a group vehicle and then breaking out on his own.

“I’ve lived some of those experiences and felt deeply connected to it. And then I heard the music and fell in love with that.”

His decision was cemented by the fact that Ant-Man star Paul also signed up to star in the movie.

Nick said: “When I heard that Paul was doing the movie, I was thrilled. I’ve always been a fan and dreamed of working with him.

“That first day on set was the scene where we’re in the suite together writing, jamming and drinking. And it was the perfect way to set the stage for the experience."