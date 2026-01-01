Steven Spielberg wrote Disclosure Day script on iPad as his handwriting is 'so bad'

Steven Spielberg wrote the first script for Disclosure Day on his tablet as his handwriting has become "so bad".

In an interview for CBS Sunday Morning this week, the Oscar-winning director revealed that he crafted the initial 50-page draft in the Notes section of his iPad.

"That's where I wrote it!" he exclaimed. "And then I printed it out and would read it and then go back to my iPad again. I mean, my handwriting is so bad. As I've gotten older, it's gotten so bad I can't read it myself. I used to, when I was much younger, I used to write everything out longhand."

Spielberg then joked, "Thank you, Steve Jobs!" - referring to the late Apple co-founder.

The filmmaker went on to recall how he rewrote the script several times before handing it over to screenwriter David Koepp.

Spielberg has famously explored supernatural themes in his work, with features such as 1977's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and 2005's War of the Worlds.

However, the director conceded that he's yet to have a paranormal event in his own life.

"Isn't that terrible?" the 79-year-old laughed. "I deserve that! I deserve a sighting... I mean, I'm an ambassador to these guys, and they haven't shown themselves to me? I don't get that."

Yet, Spielberg maintained that extraterrestrial life exists.

"Based on the circumstantial evidence of everything that I've gathered throughout my whole life, everybody I've listened to and every documentary I've ever watched and all the testimonies in Congress that I've heard, I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here," he added. "And who knows, maybe they've always been here."

Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth, is set to open in theatres on Friday.