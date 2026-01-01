Masters of the Universe star needed 'six hours of prosthetics' for villainous role

Sam C Wilson underwent "six hours of prosthetics" to play Trap Jaw in Masters of the Universe.

The actor plays one of Skeletor's (Jared Leto) key allies in the new He-Man live action blockbuster movie, and he has opened up about the process he went through to transform into the metal-jawed cyborg.

He told The Big Issue: "We wanted to make Trap Jaw strong, so I was carb and protein loading and lifting heavy weights to get big naturally.

"Then the stunt team trained me in fight choreography.

"And finally, you go in at 3am for six hours of prosthetics, you're covered in glue and paint, and you're on set with Idris Elba (Man-At-Arms).

"And you're on wires, grappling, getting very physical with key members of the cast (I think I'm allowed to say that."

Wilson admitted is has felt "quite surreal" doing everything required for a franchise as big as He-Man, from merchandise to making his on-screen look as authentic as possible.

He said: "It's still quite surreal. There is an action figure of me. I was scanned in the 3D scanner - with a lot of prosthetics on, but it's still me. Crazy.

"It has been quite a journey. I had my had and body scanned by [legendary prosthetics and make-up effects designer] Barrie Gower, who did Stranger Things and the White Walkers in Game of Thrones.

"It's my body apart from Trap Jaw's retractable implements; the robot legs, face and jaw are all costume."

Wilson, who felt "very lucky" to meet Elba on set, has more projects in the pipeline with some big Hollywood names.

He teased: "Working with Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer on Blade Runner 2099 felt like an out-of-body experience.

"I can't say much, but it's set 50 years after the second film, so it's a different socio-economic landscape but the same universe and rules."

Meanwhile, Wilson is also set to appear in California Avenue, but he's staying tight lipped about the upcoming BBC One drama, which stars the likes of Bill Nighy, Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty and Tom Burke.

He added: "I don't think I'm allowed to talk about California Avenue at all. But Helena Bonham Carter is the loveliest woman and a really generous actor."