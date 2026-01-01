John Lithgow becomes oldest man to win competitive acting Tony Award

John Lithgow has broken a Tony Awards record by becoming the oldest man to win a competitive acting prize.

The 80-year-old won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his portrayal of author Roald Dahl in Giant at the awards show, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night.

According to Variety, Lithgow made history by becoming the oldest man ever to win a competitive acting Tony, breaking a record previously held by Roy Dotrice, who was 77 when he won featured actor in a play for the 2000 production of A Moon for the Misbegotten.

In addition, Lithgow set the record for the longest gap between first and most recent competitive acting Tony wins, having first scored a trophy in 1973. With a gap of 53 years, The Crown actor surpasses Angela Lansbury's 43 years, with Patti LuPone and Frank Langella close behind with 42 and 41 years, respectively.

Giant marked Lithgow's third career Tony. He previously won Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1973 for The Changing Room and Best Leading Actor in a Musical in 2002 for Sweet Smell of Success. He was nominated on four other occasions.

"I'm such a lucky actor. This is my third Tony Award," he said in his acceptance speech. "Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of just fantastic theatre artists. I've had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments on the stage, but I have to tell you right now, this moment has got to be one of the best."

Lithgow was up against Nathan Lane (Death of a Salesman), Mark Strong (Oedipus), Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing) and Will Harrison (Punch) this year.

The actor, who will play Professor Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series, previously won an Olivier Award last year for Giant's London run.