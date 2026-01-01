Hugh Laurie responds to viral criticism of House

Hugh Laurie has hit back at recent criticism of his medical drama House.

The British actor, who played Dr. Gregory House in the medical drama for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012, has responded to freelance journalist Janet Murray, who took to X to criticise the first season for having the "same narrative every episode".

Murray claimed that in every episode, Dr. House gets a patient's diagnosis wrong multiple times before having a "last minute leftfield idea" and getting to the bottom of the mysterious illness.

She concluded the post by asking, "Eight seasons of this?"

Beginning by thanking Janet "for (her) critique", Laurie explained that they tried to mix it up and have episodes where House gets the diagnosis right the first time, but they were "only 6 minutes long" and network executives at NBC "weren't happy".

"Then we tried some where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn't happy," he added.

"One could apply your trenchant analysis to other art forms: JS Bach wrote 30 Goldberg variations on the same chord structure; Frida Kahlo painted 50 portraits of herself; Henry Moore, what??" The Night Manager actor continued. "The point is, or was, variations on a theme; if all you see is hospital, medical blah blah, then it wasn't meant for you."

Concluding his response with a quip, Laurie wrote, "Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel!"

Murray responded to the post, calling his message "unexpected" and "not the slightest bit patronising" with a laughing emoji. She also clarified that she "didn't say I disliked House. I merely questioned the formula".

When another user asked the actor why he felt the need to put someone in their place over a show that ended 14 years ago, he replied, "I put no more effort into my message than you have into yours. It just happens to be closer to my heart."

Another stated, "Personally feel this reply is a bit classless of Hugh," and Laurie simply responded, "OK."