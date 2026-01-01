Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Kim Kardashian romance: 'It's amazing to have her support'

Lewis Hamilton publicly acknowledged the support of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Formula 1 racing driver broke his silence to comment on the relationship after he finished in second place behind Kimi Antonelli at the race on Sunday.

As he celebrated his performance, Hamilton paid tribute to his reality star girlfriend for showing up to cheer him on.

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," the 41-year-old driver gushed as he appeared to blow Kardashian a kiss.

"My friends (in general). It was an incredible turnout overall. I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day."

Her appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix marked the first time Kardashian had publicly supported Hamilton at a race.

While the star clearly enjoyed the high-octane spectacle, she didn't appear as impressed when Hamilton sprayed his supporters during the traditional post-race podium celebration.

When her racing driver love aimed the fizzing champagne at Kardashian, she did her best to duck out of the way to avoid the bubbles ruining her hair and outfit.

However, she quickly forgave Hamilton, with the pair kissing and hugging shortly after.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian attracted criticism after she appeared to ignore legendary TV reporter and former British racing driver Martin Brundle during his grid walk.

When Brundle spotted the star and her sister Khloe Kardashian by the track, he approached them in a bid to get an interview for a live TV broadcast.

However, the siblings ignored him and appeared to turn to their entourage in a bid to get him moved away.

Hamilton and Kardashian were first romantically linked at the start of the year. She made their relationship Instagram official last week.