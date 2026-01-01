Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino start production on Romy and Michele sequel

The sequel to the 1997 comedy, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, is officially in production.

Original stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who are both on board for the 20th Century Studios project, took to social media to share a photo of themselves on set.

Wearing the quirky costumes that came to define their characters, they announced, "The reunion you've been waiting for! The Romy and Michele sequel is now in production."

It has been nearly 30 years since Romy, played by Sorvino, and Michele, played by Kudrow, returned to Tucson, Arizona for their 10-year high school reunion. In the original film, the Los Angeles-based duo attempted to impress their former classmates by claiming they were successful businesswomen, only for their elaborate plan to fall apart.

Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink, Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Camryn Manheim as Toby and Julia Campbell as Christie Masters are all confirmed to reprise their roles alongside the two stars.

New additions include Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton and Nathan Lee Graham.

Mona May, the costume designer behind the original wardrobe, is also returning.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing project to keep the DNA of the characters and design the fashions to be as fun and fabulous as the original film," May shared.

"Romy and Michele are forever fashionistas, and I'm so excited to be working with Lisa and Mira again."

The sequel, directed by Tim Federle from a script by original scribe Robin Schiff, is being made for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. A release date has yet to be announced.