Paul Rudd reveals what drew him to Rain Reign

Paul Rudd found Rain Reign's script to be "really moving".

The 57-year-old actor stars alongside Jeremy Sisto, Felice Kakaletris, Gretchen Mol, Mary Stuart Masterson, Jeremy Davidson, and C. J. Wilson in Rain Reign, the new Erika Burke Rossa-directed drama film, and Paul has now revealed what drew him to the project.

Asked what attracted him to Rain Reign, Paul told Variety: "First and foremost was the script. I read it and found it really moving."

Rain Reign tells the story of a 12-year-old neurodivergent girl who is cared for by her struggling single dad and well-intentioned uncle.

Paul enjoyed reading the script because he found it to be "really important, relatable and inspirational".

He said: "I also thought, this should be in the world. This is the kind of story where I feel like there are people out there who would find it really important, relatable and inspirational.

"I felt this should be made, and it has such a positive message with such an amazing lead character in Rose. It’s very special to be a part of something like this."

Paul thinks the movie could prove to be important for "other neurodivergent kids".

The actor explained: "I kind of thought, I bet there will be other neurodivergent kids where this movie would be very important to them for that reason.

"And the character of Rose is someone we should strive to be like. She’s not a victim. She’s courageous, strong-willed, loving and bright, and the decisions that she makes and the way that she tries to live her life is something that we should all try to emulate."

Meanwhile, Paul previously admitted to being particularly picky about his career choices during his younger years.

However, the actor acknowledged that his priorities have changed over time.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I look back at that kid who was like, ‘No, I’m moving to New York and turning down these job offers’ — my God, I would even audition for things, get them and then be like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that’ — and I’m envious of the clarity that I had then.

"But I didn’t have dependents then. My life and considerations were very different."

Paul wanted to be seen as edgy during his younger years, too, but he's now content to play more "frivolous" roles.

He said: "Maybe I don’t have any edge and this is what I was meant to do. But it’s also weird — sometimes with comedy, it’s looked at as a little more frivolous than the important movies and the important actors."