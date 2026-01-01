Zahara Jolie-Pitt files to remove 'Pitt' from last name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara has followed in her siblings' footsteps to legally drop her famous father's last name.

According to documents obtained by In Touch magazine, the 21-year-old has requested her name be Zahara Jolie instead of Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

She has a scheduled 28 September court hearing for a judge to rule on the motion.

Zahara already unofficially removed Pitt from her surname during her 2023 Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta.

At the time, the now college graduate introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie.

She also opted out of using her father's last name when she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in May.

Brad and Angelina are also the parents to Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Shiloh was the first of the children to legally drop the actor's last name after turning 18 in May 2024.

Most recently, Maddox filed the same request in May 2026, listing the reasons as "personal".

Before then, the actor removed Pitt's name in the credits of Jolie's 2025 movie, Couture, on which he served as an assistant director.

Vivienne chose not to use her double-barreled last name when she helped produce The Outsiders Broadway play in 2024.

Pitt and Jolie, who started dating in 2005, settled their contentious divorce in December 2024.