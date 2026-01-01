Teyana Taylor named Icon of the Year by the 2026 BET Awards

Teyana Taylor will be recognised as Icon of the Year at the upcoming 2026 BET Awards.

The distinction was announced by BET on 9 June.

"Teyana Taylor is the embodiment of what it means to be an icon in this moment," the organisation declared while releasing the news.

"She doesn't ask for a seat at the table; she builds the table, designs the rooms, and sets the tone for everyone who walks in. Her fingerprints are all over culture, and it is an honour to celebrate everything she represents on Culture's Biggest Night."

The Icon of the Year award celebrates the artist who is "defining this moment". Previous winners include Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx.

In music, Taylor first broke out with her 2014 debut, VII. She released her latest studio album, Escape Room, in 2025.

Last year, she earned her first-ever Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in One Battle After Another.

She also recently starred in Hulu's All's Fair and the Netflix film The Rip.

The BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate Black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

This year's ceremony, hosted by Druski, will take place on Sunday 28 June at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.