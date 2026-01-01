Hulk Hogan's cause of death revealed: police report

Hulk Hogan's official cause of death has been revealed in a new police report.

The wrestler died last July at the age of 71, after paramedics responded to a "cardiac arrest" call from his Florida home.

Now, following an investigation by Florida's Clearwater Police Department, a 72-page police report indicates Hulk - whose real name was Terry Bollea - died of natural causes.

"There has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural," the report stated.

"Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death. This case will be closed, and will be considered solved, non-criminal."

In the wake of his death, Hulk's daughter Brooke Hogan, 38, posted a lengthy statement to her social media claiming she had been contacted by "professionals" such as doctors and nurses who had allegedly been with her father the day he died, urging her to have his death investigated.

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day," she wrote.

"They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."

She added her stepmother, Sky Daily Hogan, 47, was in charge as Hulk's legal next of kin.

"The short of it is - it's all up to my dad's wife, and I have zero control," Brooke wrote.

"I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad - even as his daughter. These are the rules as I've been told."

According to the new report, investigators were told Hulk had been suffering from a range of health problems before he died, including leukaemia, a heart irregularity, pneumonia, and kidney failure, and had undergone multiple hospitalisations and surgeries in the years prior.