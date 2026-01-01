Sienna Miller and Oli Green engaged

Sienna Miller and Oli Green are engaged.

The model and rapper have two children together, with Sienna setting the rumour mill into action earlier this month when she stepped out wearing a large, sparkly ring on her wedding finger.

Sienna, 44, was photographed in Spain with what appeared to be a chunky diamond ring on her left hand.

On Tuesday, Vogue Magazine reported the bauble was an engagement ring after a representative of the couple confirmed the news to the outlet.

The pair have been dating since 2021 and in May confirmed the arrival of their second child.

"It's happened," Miller quipped to E! News while promoting the Amazon movie Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War.

"I have a tiny baby next door."

Sienna previously told Vogue she had not initially viewed Oli, 29, as a serious prospect for a long-term relationship.

"I was like, This is absurd. This will not go anywhere," she admitted in 2023. "And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him."

In March, Sienna defended her relationship with Oli against critics who may take issue with their 15-year age gap by pointing out the hypocrisy of celebrating similar gaps when the genders were reversed.

"The idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishised rather than normalised," the model told Grazia Magazine.

"There's a disparity there that I would love to see disappear."

Miller is also the mother of a 13-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with her ex-fiancé, Tom Sturridge.