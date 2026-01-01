Tom Hanks reveals when he and Toy Story 5 co-stars found out about Taylor Swift's soundtrack song

Tom Hanks thinks the Toy Story 5 cast were kept in the dark about Taylor Swift's soundtrack song because bosses didn't "trust" them.

The 69-year-old actor voices Sheriff Woody in the Toy Story franchise, but he was shocked to discover Taylor had recorded a song, I Knew It, I Knew You, for the movie, and he and his co-stars only found out on the day of tune's release.

Speaking to E! News about Taylor's Toy Story tune, he said: "We did not know. We were told the day it came out as a matter of fact.

"They said, 'Tonight at nine o'clock Taylor Swift is going to be dropping the song that ends our movie.

"I said, 'I've seen the movie. There was no Taylor Swift song.' They said, 'We know.' It was all this diabolical ... they don't trust us, and there is a brain trust that goes along that I am not a part of. So, I just do what I'm told."

Hanks reprised his role as Woody for the latest film - which also features Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O'Brien, Alan Cumming, and Bad Bunny - alongside Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear.

And Tom has told how the pair knew they had a "great responsibility" when they were filming Toy Story 2.

Tom added: "We realised somewhere in the second movie, which we call 'the next Toy Story', that we were in the presence of a great responsibility.

"And we started getting together to talk about that, along with everything else that goes along with our lives."

Despite voicing the two main characters for five Toy Story films, Hanks and Allen rarely see each other on set.

Tom said: "We don't get to work together. We only see each other if one is coming out of a recording session and the other one's going in.

"But everything that's going along with it, the interstitials, we have had many, many, many experiences individually, and a couple of times together, when people, little kids particularly, put together that these guys are actually these characters.

"And it's literally a physiological change that we go through.

"Neither one of us takes that lightly. It's a big responsibility."