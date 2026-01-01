Joshua Jackson 'amazed' by Happy Hours director Katie Holmes

Joshua Jackson has been "amazed" by Katie Holmes' directing skills.

The 47-year-old actress directed Joshua in Happy Hours, their new romantic drama film, and the actor has now taken to social media to heap praise on his showbiz pal.

Joshua, 47 - who previously starred alongside Katie in Dawson's Creek, the hit TV sitcom - wrote on Instagram: "It takes many hands to make a movie. And I am thankful to every hand that touched this one. But… this is a Katie appreciation post.

"It is because of her light that all those hands were brought together. Because of her the generosity of her spirit that she wanted to bring this wonderful, loving, hopeful story into the world. Because of her tenacity that she shepherded it from the blank page through the editing room and onto that screen last saturday night. Because she is such an incredible friend that she made the space for us to be able to play together again after all these years. (sic)"

Joshua hailed Katie's "commitment to kindness" and her "compassion" as a director.

The actor - who played Pacey Witter in Dawson's Creek - continued: "I was amazed when we were kids and she was the bravest most raw of us telling the truth in every moment. And I am amazed now to watch her as a leader, with the same commitment to kindness, strength through compassion, to truth and the essential hopefulness of existence. I hope you all enjoy this movie as much as I did. And you can be amazed by her too. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Katie recently revealed that she loved reuniting with Joshua on Happy Hours.

The brunette beauty - who played Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 2003 - told Variety: "We hadn’t worked together in 25 years, and we’ve changed a lot.

"We also wanted to give ourselves the space to show different sides of ourselves and to not portray these people we’re known for."

Katie and Joshua quickly fell back into their old routines, despite having not worked together in decades.

She said: "It’s like a shorthand that we quickly realise still exists.

"We’ve always done well working off one another. He directs me and I direct him without us even mentioning it."

Dawson's Creek fans were thrilled to see Katie and Joshua working together once again, and the actress admitted to being amazed by the TV show's enduring impact.

She said: "To be honest, it was unexpected. I know we were on a show that a lot of people watched, but I guess we never fully realised the impact. It still kind of throws all of us."