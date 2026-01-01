Tyler Mane announces 'super rare' breast cancer diagnosis

Deadpool & Wolverine actor Tyler Mane has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Canadian actor, who is best known for playing Victor Creed / Sabretooth in 2000's X-Men and 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed in a recent Facebook video that he had started chemotherapy after receiving his diagnosis.

The 59-year-old explained that he wanted to share his health news publicly to encourage others to talk about breast cancer in men.

"I have some bad news. I start chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I'm one of them," he told his followers. "Because it's rarely talked about, it's usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that."

Mane encouraged his fans to follow his cancer journey on social media and watch him "kick this thing in the a*s". He ended the video by sharing a clip of him receiving chemotherapy and saying, "F**k cancer."

In the caption, the former wrestler wrote, "Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it's super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men."

Mane confessed that he initially wanted to keep his diagnosis a secret because "it's kind of embarrassing", but eventually decided he could use his platform to raise awareness.

"But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it's not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early," he continued. "So let's start talking about it!"

Mane, born Daryl Karolat, is also known for playing Ajax in 2004's Troy, iconic horror villain Michael Myers in 2007's Halloween and 2009's Halloween II and for his appearances in TV shows such as Jupiter's Legacy and Doom Patrol.