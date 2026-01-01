Sydney Sweeney denies Euphoria cast feud rumours: 'We all grew up together'

Sydney Sweeney has shut down "crazy" rumours of a feud between the main cast of Euphoria.

The actress portrayed Cassie Howard in the HBO drama series alongside the likes of Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi.

While the cast was shooting the third and final season over the course of 2025, speculation circulated online claiming there was tension between Sydney and Zendaya on set. The gossip ramped up further when they did not pose together at the premiere.

But in an interview for Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, The Housemaid star rejected rumours of a feud, as well as claims their busy schedules held up filming.

"Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things," she stated. "I was in first position to HBO. So the moment they say, 'Hey, this is the first day of filming,' I'm legally not allowed to do anything else. So my schedule doesn't affect the show. And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it. All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up."

In addition, Sydney was asked for her feelings about her character choosing to sign up to OnlyFans in the latest season.

Accordingly, the Immaculate actress recalled how creator Sam Levinson spoke to her about the plotline after sending her the scripts.

"He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, 'Look, I'm playing a character.' Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not. But I'm an actor and that's my job and this is Cassie's life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible," the 28-year-old added.

Sydney has a full slate of upcoming projects, including Josie Rourke's The Custom of the Country. She will also reprise her role as Millie in a sequel to The Housemaid, titled The Housemaid's Secret.