Joshua Jackson 'amazed' watching Katie Holmes direct Happy Hours

Joshua Jackson was "amazed" watching his former Dawson's Creek co-star Katie Holmes direct their new movie Happy Hours.

The actors, who played love interests Joey Potter and Pacey Witter in the teen TV drama, reunited on the set of the film in New York City last year, and premiered the movie at the city's Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month.

Several days after the premiere, Jackson took to Instagram to share "an appreciation post" for Holmes, who wrote, directed and starred in the film.

Gushing about his director and co-star, he wrote, "It is because of her light that all those hands were brought together. Because of her the generosity of her spirit that she wanted to bring this wonderful, loving, hopeful story into the world. Because of her tenacity that she shepherded it from the blank page through the editing room and onto that screen last saturday night. Because she is such an incredible friend that she made the space for us to be able to play together again after all these years."

Jackson, who also dated Holmes in real life in the late '90s, added that he was "amazed" by her performance on Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 2003, and then amazed by her all over again as a director on Happy Hours.

"I was amazed when we were kids and she was the bravest most raw of us telling the truth in every moment," he continued. "And I am amazed now to watch her as a leader, with the same commitment to kindness, strength through compassion, to truth and the essential hopefulness of existence."

He concluded his post, "I hope you all enjoy this movie as much as I did. And you can be amazed by her too."

In the comments, the Batman Begins actress replied, "Oh my goodness. Thank YOU Josh. Your kindness shaped my own."

In Happy Hours, they play former sweethearts who cross paths years later and rekindle their connection. The film, which is currently without a general release date, also stars Mary-Louise Parker, Joe Tippett and Constance Wu.

Holmes previously directed the feature films Rare Objects, Alone Together and All We Had.