Emily Blunt only listened to Russian and Korean dialogue for months before Disclosure Day shoot

Emily Blunt listened to nothing but her Russian and Korean lines for months to prepare for her role in Disclosure Day.

In Steven Spielberg's new sci-fi, the British actress plays a Kansas City TV weather presenter who suddenly develops new abilities, including being able to speak Russian and Korean and read people's minds.

To prepare for delivering that dialogue, Blunt worked extensively with multiple dialect coaches and asked her teachers to record the lines in different ways.

"I would get the teacher to record it for me, like, 'What if you're angry? What if you're scared? How would you say it? What if you're trying to reassure someone?'" she recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I remember my Russian teacher going, 'Oh, you want me to act now? Okay!'

"So I was like, 'Well, how would you say it if you were yelling at your husband?' And then she'd record it like that for me. And that's all I listened to. I don't think I listened to music for months. It was just Russian and Korean."

As well as those languages, Blunt's character Margaret starts speaking in weird, non-human sounds while reporting live on TV.

While those sounds could have been created digitally, The Devil Wears Prada star wanted to try making them for herself in a recording booth before filming.

"I said, 'Well, I think I can make some very strange sounds,'" she recounted. "We went in the booth, and we did a variety of humming and guttural sounds and clicking sounds, and just consonants and whispers. And then (sound designer) Gary Rydstrom layered the entire thing so that it's a myriad of sounds happening simultaneously. I think he wanted it to sound quite mathematical and yet warm - not necessarily scary, but probably a bit overwhelming."

Disclosure Day, also starring Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo, is now showing in U.K. cinemas.