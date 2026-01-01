NEWS Hugh Laurie and Joe Alwyn join all star cast for espionage drama Legacy Of Spies Marco Gandolfi Share with :





The BBC and MGM+ have announced further high-profile casting for Legacy of Spies, the highly anticipated television adaptation of John le Carré's espionage universe. Multi-award-winning actors Hugh Laurie and Joe Alwyn have officially joined the eight-part drama, stepping into the iconic roles of Control and Jim Prideaux. The series, produced by independent studio The Ink Factory, features an expansive ensemble led by the previously announced Matthew Macfadyen and Charlie Hunnam.



Adapted from le Carré's global bestseller The Spy Who Came in from the Cold alongside material from his 2017 novel A Legacy of Spies, the upcoming thriller is showrun and written by Stephen Cornwell and Clarissa Ingram. The project marks spymaster George Smiley's long-awaited return to television, with Macfadyen portraying the legendary character and Hunnam starring as field operative Alec Leamas. Laurie enters the universe as Control, the fiendish head of the British Secret Service known as the Circus, while Alwyn portrays the roguish Circus veteran Jim Prideaux.



The expanded casting line-up introduces several key figures within Smiley's network. Anjana Vasan will play the sharp intelligence researcher Connie Sachs, alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Ann Smiley and Lee Ross as Inspector Oliver Mendel.



The senior leadership tier of the Circus will be rounded out by James McArdle as Percy Alleline, John Dagleish as Roy Bland, and Goran Bogdan as Toby Esterhase. Additionally, Academy Award nominee Claudia Llosa has signed on as the project's second block director, joining lead director and executive producer Michael Lennox.



Production leaders Stephen and Simon Cornwell expressed their delight at welcoming the new cast members, noting that watching their father's literary universe come to life with talent of this caliber is a profound privilege. The series reunites the producers with Laurie following his acclaimed portrayal of Richard Roper in The Night Manager. Legacy of Spies is currently filming as a major co-production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the United Kingdom, with MGM+ handling the television broadcast across the United States.

