Kaley Cuoco expecting second child

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she is expecting a baby.

The Big Bang Theory star announced she is pregnant with her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday with photos of her baby bump.

She also posed with Pelphrey and their three-year-old daughter Matilda, in front of a sprinkle-covered cake.

"It's a...." she wrote over the cake's pink sponge.

"Completing our little family, what a dream come true!" Cuoco added in the caption. "This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow, we are so grateful for this moment."

"Little sissy on the way! Girl dad for life!" wrote Pelphrey in his caption.

The couple met in April 2022 and confirmed their romance a month later, becoming engaged in August 2024.

At the time, Cuoco shared the news on her Instagram Stories, posting photos of her diamond engagement ring and a caption reading, "Amazing weekend."

Since then, the pair have shared that they are in no rush to tie the knot as they focus on their daughter.

In 2024, Cuoco told People magazine that they "haven't started planning anything yet", and relayed that "maybe another kid will have to come first".