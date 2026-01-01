Glenn Close and Ridley Scott set to receive honorary Oscars

Glenn Close and Ridley Scott are among the names set to receive honorary Oscars at this year's Governors awards.

The two have long been overlooked at the Oscars, with Close receiving eight nominations and Scott four.

The pair will be honoured on 15 November alongside animator Floyd Norman and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

In a statement, the Academy dubbed them "five remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of filmmaking".

Close, who has been nominated for films including Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons and, most recently, Hillbilly Elegy, is described as an actor with an "unparalleled emotional range" who has "brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema".

She will next be seen on screen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping later this year.

Scott, who has been nominated for films including Thelma & Louise and Gladiator, is referred to as "a true visionary whose decades-long legacy has left an immeasurable impact on global cinema and culture".

His next film, The Dog Stars, will be released this August.

Norman is a 90-year-old animator whose work covers a span from The Jungle Book to Monsters Inc.

Vachon and Koffler's credits include films such as Boys Don't Cry, May December, and Materialists.

The honorary Oscar is given "to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy".