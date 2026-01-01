Tim Allen blames 'personality problems' for delay of Home Improvement revival

Tim Allen has shared what's keeping the Home Improvement revival series from moving forward.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the Toy Story 5 star revealed that he wants to get his TV family back together again, but says taking it from theory to practice has proved challenging.

Allen's TV children all bring their own scenarios to the table: Taran Noah Smith stopped acting after the show's conclusion; Jonathan Taylor Thomas has also moved away from the craft; Zachery Ty Bryan is currently serving a 16-month sentence in a California jail. In March, he was sentenced to an additional 19 months in prison by an Oregon judge after admitting to three probation violations.

"They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck. There are some personality problems right now with the boys," Allen told the outlet.

"They've got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it were a story about them. That's a little challenging right now, to put it mildly."

Allen previously elaborated on the idea of having the revival series focus on the children, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2024, "One of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids," he shared.

"Like, if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up."

That same year, Allen's co-star Patricia Richardson refuted the possibility of returning to the characters while appearing on the Back to the Best podcast.

"It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me," Richardson said at the time.