David Harbour asserts 'false' Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim article triggered 'breakdown'

David Harbour has asserted "false reporting" claiming he harassed Millie Bobby Brown on the set of Stranger Things led to him suffering a "breakdown".

In November 2025, editors at the Mail on Sunday alleged the British actress had "filed a harassment and bullying claim" against her co-star prior to them starting production on the final season of the hit Netflix show.

Speaking to Variety for an interview published on Wednesday, Harbour noted that the timing of the article was "a weird thing", particularly as his estranged wife, Lily Allen, had just released her latest album, West End Girl.

Accordingly, the actor - who portrayed the character of Jim Hopper - shared that the stress of the situation led to him experiencing a mental health crisis in December 2025.

"Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behaviour, and it's embarrassing, and I'm ashamed of it," he said. "It's not something I choose, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I do feel like, for some of us, our gifts are inextricably linked with our illnesses. But it can also force me, in moments of extreme stress, to act a little weird."

Notably, Harbour - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 26 - skipped the Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration event following reports that he had been seen acting erratically in San Diego.

Without giving away any details, the New York native insisted he and Brown, who played Eleven on the show, were O.K. now.

"It's a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years - you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements," the 51-year-old continued. "In families, it's O.K. because you're just in a disagreement, and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there's just hundreds of people who want to get involved."

In addition, Harbour revealed that he and Brown were working on another project together and continue to have a "special bond".

And as for her perspective, the 22-year-old indicated that she and Harbour are on good terms.

"Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively," she told the outlet. "When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there's still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I'll always remember and value."