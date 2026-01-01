David Harbour responds to cheating allegations

David Harbour has spoken about his ex Lily Allen's tell-all album, West End Girl, for the first time.

The Stranger Things actor, who is currently starring in the HBO crime drama DTF St Louis, married the singer in 2020 and the pair separated in early 2025, filing for divorce months after their split.

Allen's hit album detailed the explosive dissolution of a marriage, including acts of infidelity and emotional manipulation, with the singer referring to the songs as "a mixture of fact and fiction".

"It was weird," Harbour confided in an interview with Variety. "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that."

He added, "I can't really say that much more because it's my private life. In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life, I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that."

When asked if he wanted to push back against any of the claims made on the album, he shared, "Stories are complex, and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience."

In an interview with Vogue, Allen said of the album, "There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that's not to say that it's all gospel," she said. "It is inspired by what went on in the relationship."