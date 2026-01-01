Chrissy Teigen mourns death of her father Ron Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has announced the death of her beloved father, Ron Teigen Sr.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model-entrepreneur posted a short clip of her dad talking about raising her in Snohomish County, Washington.

In the accompanying caption, Chrissy shared that Ron passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday.

"Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one," she began. "I thought that since we talk about it and I've come to terms with him always having been an 'old dad' that I wouldn't have fallen to the ground the way I did. I've thought about this phone call for years."

Chrissy went on to recall how she wrote a letter to Ron in which she expressed just how "grateful" she was and delivered it to him a few months ago.

"I am forever grateful for the moment I handed him the letter, and all our years before," the 40-year-old continued, before listing some of her father's favourite things. "If you didn't know my dad, my dad hated nearly everything in the world that wasn't a bass guitar, swing dancing, wood carving, animals, YouTube, or his family. I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of him just being mad at things he isn't even doing, watching, or eating. They make me so happy now."

In addition, the Star Search judge promised to talk to her dad "every night".

"God I love you so much," she declared. "Thank you for being such a great dad. Until we complain again."

In response, Chrissy's husband, John Legend, expressed his sadness over the loss of "Papa Ron". The couple, who married in 2013, share four children.

"I'm so glad you got to spend so much time with your grandbabies. I loved seeing you beam with pride at the beautiful family you helped create," he commented.

Accordingly, John is postponing his A Night of Songs & Stories shows that were set to take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Pine Bluff, Arkansas this week.

"I was so looking forward to being with you this weekend for an Evening of Songs & Stories, but we have had a death in our family and I need to be home with them. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and I sincerely hope I'll see you in August," the All of Me hitmaker posted via Instagram Stories.