Colin Farrell lifts lid on filming The Batman Part II

Colin Farrell hasn't "got much to do" for The Batman Part II.

The Penguin star is believed to be reprising his role as the villain in the follow-up to Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero film - which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader - and Farrell has now admitted he's not going to be busy when he flies to the UK to film his part.

During an interview with Collider, Farrell said: "They start [filming], I think, in a week ... It’ll be an amazing set to be on. The script, I’ve said before, and you know, I said it to you, it’s extraordinary. It really is.

"Matt is just so brilliant, and he just cares so deeply about the stories he tells."

Farrell added of his involvement in the film: "I will go fly to London in four or five weeks. I haven’t got much to do on it, but I’ll go for four or five weeks. I’ll be there for a few weeks. I’m so excited to see it as a fan."

Director Reeves previously teased The Batman: Part II will be set during a snowy winter by sharing some test shots of the Batmobile driving through a blizzard on social media, sparking excitement from fans.

The post on X was captioned with a bat emoji and the tag #SnowTires. He later shared another image depicting an explosion seen through the windshield. He wrote: "Just over here having a little fun …"

The director's social media spree also saw him repost art from Tom King's 2018 three-part Batman comic story 'Beast of Burden', which features a tragic storyline for Dick Grayson aka Robin.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Charles Dance is in line to star in The Batman: Part II as Charles Dent, the father of Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent (Sebastian Stan) aka Two Face., while Andy Serkis confirmed he will reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's butler, in the upcoming comic book blockbuster.

Serkis told Screen Rant that he's "a little bit busy" with directing and starring in The Hunt For Gollum, which means he "won't be joining them immediately".

However, he added that "by the end of the year, I will be" working on The Batman: Part II".

Serkis added: I obviously can't say too much about the film other than that I am really excited about going back into the world and working with Matt Reeves again, who I've now worked with a number of times, and he's a dear friend, and Rob.

"And the script and the story and the new story really does speak to Matt as a human being and what he feels about life.

"Rob and he got on brilliantly. And I can't say any more than that, but yeah, the relationship continues to be one of a very close, slightly at odds, but beautiful relationship."

Pattinson recently gave a hint of what to expect from the film. He told Deadline: "The script is extraordinary. I think it’s gonna be a really, really special movie and very, very different, even from the last one.

"I was really, like, 'Oh wow! OK!' It's gonna be interesting to see it come out. It's taking some big swings."

The DC flick - which is slated to land in cinemas in October 2027 - will also introduce Marvel stars Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face, and Scarlett Johansson as his wife.