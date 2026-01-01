Tracy Morgan comes under fire for declaring he 'can't stand teachers'

Tracy Morgan has come under fire for declaring that he "can't stand teachers" in an interview.

During a conversation with Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez as part of Variety's Actors on Actors video series, the 30 Rock star made negative comments about teachers that have sparked backlash online.

It began when Marcello spoke about his troubles at school, sharing that he was told by his teachers that he talked "too much" and "did mischief".

Coming to his defence, the comedian insisted, "No, they didn't understand you. You had a sense of humour. And they couldn't control that. God gave that to you."

Marcello then quipped that he was now "getting paid for mischief", and Tracy shadily replied, "And they still making minimum wage," before taking a sip from his mug as Marcello started laughing.

Tracy then asked, "You know how much them teachers probably making right now?" and Marcello responded, "Man, not enough."

The 57-year-old then doubled down, declaring, "I can't stand teachers. You know why? Because they have a ceiling. They have a limit. That's all they ever gonna be. Man, I teach my kids, sky's the limit."

Tracy's comments got many social media users fired up.

One wrote on X, "Take the energy yall gave chalamet over ballet and give it to tracy morgan 50x for this like jesus christ what a piece of actual dogs**t," referring to Timothée Chalamet sparking backlash earlier this year after claiming that nobody cares about opera and ballet anymore.

Another posted, "Any teacher that has ever lived has had an infinitely more profound impact on society than Tracy Morgan," and a third commented, "He had a point at first but a rich celebrity making fun of teachers who are notoriously underpaid and under appreciated is just weird."