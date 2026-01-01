Ryan Reynolds 'broke every bone on his left side' when he was hit by car 30 years ago

Ryan Reynolds was hospitalised for four weeks because he "broke every bone" on the left side of his body when he was hit by a car at 18 years old.

The Deadpool star has recalled a harrowing collision with a drunk driver that left him in hospital in Vancouver, Canada for four weeks with multiple broken bones.

The 49-year-old explained to his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Rob Mac that he was hit by a car while crossing the street from a bar after making the "firmly positive and wise decision" not to drive after drinking.

"When I was 18, I left a bar and I'd had a beer. I walked back and I looked at my car for a second. I thought, 'You know what, I'm not going to drive anywhere. Even if it's four blocks home, absolutely not," he told Mac in a video for GQ.

"Instead, I turned around, started to cross the street and I was run over by a drunk driver," he continued, adding that he had a "why God?!" moment.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star expressed surprise that he'd never been told that story before.

Of his hospitalisation, Reynolds said, "(I) broke every bone in my left side... He hit me so hard, his car was not operational."

In his trademark humour, he then jokingly quipped, "I'd like to thank Dr. Meek at the General Hospital for putting me back together so kindly. Socialised medicine, he couldn't say no."

The Canadian actor has previously spoken about the incident a few times over the years.

He told CTV News in 2011 that he woke up in the hospital three days after the crash and has been "a rickety, broken mess" ever since.