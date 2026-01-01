Dwayne Johnson reveals 'really painful' health scare

Dwayne Johnson had a "really painful" health scare earlier this year.

The Smashing Machine actor revealed in a cover interview with Esquire that he felt a lump in his left testicle, and it hurt when he touched it.

He called his doctor two days later and went to see them in person the following day. The medic felt the lump and told him it could be testicular cancer or epididymitis, an inflammation of the tube behind the testicle, and told him to get an ultrasound the next morning.

Between the initial exam and the ultrasound, Johnson took part in an all-day event promoting his third and final Jumanji movie alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black, smiling for cameras and fans while worrying about his health.

"So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing - and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches," he shared. "By the way: I'm fine... But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful."

Johnson, seemingly indicating that he had epididymitis, admitted that he didn't tell his wife, Lauren Hashian, about his health scare until the results came back.

"I didn't even tell Lauren," he added. "I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about."

Concluding his story, the former wrestler added, "But! I'm okay. So."

Johnson, 54, began dating Hashian in 2007, and they got married in Hawaii in August 2019. They share two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana.

He gave the interview to promote the upcoming live-action adaptation of his Disney hit Moana, in which he plays the demigod Maui, the character he voiced in the 2016 animation. Moana will be released in cinemas on 10 July.