Rumer Willis awarded primary physical custody of daughter

Rumer Willis has been awarded primary physical custody of her three-year-old daughter.

The actress shares daughter Louetta, with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

The 37-year-old had previously claimed that she had suffered "incessant domestic violence in the form of coercive control" during their relationship, which lasted from early 2022 until August 2024.

Now, a court has ruled that Willis will have primary physical custody of their daughter, but she and Thomas will share joint legal custody. Documents obtained by People show both parties have agreed to undergo custody evaluations.

Thomas will be granted parenting time every other weekend, and to start with, these visits will be monitored by one of Willis' nannies.

The former couple have been ordered to undertake co-parenting counselling and will communicate solely through a co-parenting app.

"We are pleased that the Court established a custody and visitation order that provides Mr Thomas with a solid and meaningful opportunity to restore and grow his relationship with his daughter Louetta," Thomas' lawyer told People. "We look forward to presenting further evidence that Mr Thomas is a loving, devoted and committed father to Loretta when the court again hears this case."

Willis and Thomas started dating in 2022. Louetta was born in April 2023, and in August 2024, Willis confirmed the couple had split.